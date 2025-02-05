Dorothy June Rives Powell, 93, of Anahuac, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2025, in Baytown.

Dorothy was born April 7, 1931, in Jasper, to parents Nathaniel and Melba Kollatchny Rives, a former resident of Houston, and has resided in Anahuac since 1985.

She received her associate degree from South Texas Junior College and was a retired interior decorator. Other employment and volunteering consisted of Our Lady of Light Catholic Church secretary, substitute teacher for AISD and the Anahuac Wildlife Refuge. Dorothy also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening and is remembered as an incredible homemaker.

Mrs. Powell was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 52 years: Earnest E. Powell and sister: Lucille Paradowski. She is survived by her daughters: Sandra LaCascio, Susan Powell, and Sheila Nieto and husband Anthony, grandchildren: Jimmy, Beth, David, Patti, Nyota, Nycole, Junior, Natalie and Nicholas, numerous great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., with funeral services at 11 a.m., Friday, February 7, 2025, at the Sterling Funeral Home Chapel in Anahuac. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, at the Earthman Resthaven Cemetery in Houston.