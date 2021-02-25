Kids run Cops out of gym

This last Saturday, Feb. 23, the Liberty Sheriff’s Department faced stiff competition during the 2nd annual Cops vs. Kids basketball game. The kids took out the competition with a final score of 56-12, but this did not send the sheriff’s department home with their heads down. The department helped Just Amazing Youth Sports (JAYS) raise over $4000 for this non-profit.

JAYS is an organization that gives special needs children a chance to participate in multiple sports, all for free. The proceeds of this year’s event will send JAYS members to the Special Needs World Series in Longview, Texas.

The event was held at Dayton High School’s basketball gym, with a silent auction taking place in the outside hallway. In attendance were the Star Twirl Cheer team, who gave an energetic halftime show. While attending, one can easily understand what all this is about as athletes get to play on an excellent court with a large audience and encouraging cheerleaders. Everyone could see the smiles on the kids’ faces while they were having a blast with the officers. Even Jay Matlock finds it difficult to top this day’s event.

Jay Matlock, president and founder of JAYS, said, “John Coleman and I decided to do the Cops vs. Kids fundraiser for Just Amazing Youth Sports. This is an organization for all physical or intellectual special needs children through the ages of 5 to 18, from Dayton to Liberty, and even Huffman; this organization has no borders.” He also explained that the organization isn’t only for locals and welcomes all qualified to participate.

As of October, J.A.Y.S. became an official non-profit after receiving a signature from the Secretary of State. As a new team, all members of the organization play together as one team.

Eventually, Matlock hopes that with time and more members signing up, JAYS can have separate age groups to compete against similarly matched competition.

JAYS also participates in other sports, such as flag football, kickball, and baseball. And as of Sun, Feb. 22, JAYS started their baseball registration that will begin in 3 weeks. Feel free to check out, support, and learn more about Just Amazing Youth Sports Inc. on Facebook.