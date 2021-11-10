J.Rollins Construction Donates Bronco Statue to DHS

Sam Skipper, owners of J. Rollins Construction Inc., recently donated an impressive driftwood Bronco sculpture to Dayton High School. It stands prominently in the foyer of the school’s Performing Arts Auditorium.

J. Rollins prides itself on being an active and valued member of the Dayton city community. Among other activities, they are supporting Dayton’s mural projects by having the Broncos mural on the side of their headquarters refreshed by Paula Fielder.

Founded in 1980, J. Rollins Construction expanded from mowing right-of-ways in the Dayton area to encompass special and capital projects, petrochemical facilities maintenance, and heavy civil and pipeline construction. In 2016 they relocated their headquarters to the former People’s Lumber Company building on W. Dayton Street. They actively seek to draw their workforce from Dayton citizenry,

The Company continues to look for ways to support the community, and the City of Dayton appreciates their continued collaboration.

We want to extend our gratitude and thanks to Mr. Skipper for his continued generous contributions to our city and our community.