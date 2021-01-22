Congratulations to the CHS Welding Team! Posted in: Community Level 2 Alexander Lopez - 2nd place out of 12 students Level 1 Jose Pineda - Certification Level 2 Carlos Zavala - 8th place out of 12 students Level 2 Ruben Gutierrez - 2nd place out of 57 students Level 2 Salvador Lagunas - Certification The CHS welding program attended the Lamar Institute Technology welding competition on Friday January 15th. For this competition there were ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!