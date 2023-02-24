Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Jones Library celebrating Black History Month

Posted in:
Community
  Article Image Alt Text

The Jones Public Library would like to acknowledge with appreciation Jamie Wright, Brandy Pruitt, and Lynda Young for their creation of the Black History Month display located at the entrance of the library. This display includes information about the Divine 9 Sororities and Fraternities, Texas HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), and prominent local members of the community. Stop by the library any time throughout the month of February to view this display.

