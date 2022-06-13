Teen Summer Reading Program underway

The Liberty Municipal Library will hold a Teen Summer Reading Program for all area teens ages 13 to 18. Programs, games, crafts, good books and more will be offered, and there is no cost to attend. The program begins on Monday June 13, which is the first day to check out books. Signup can be done online through the library’s Facebook page, the library’s City of Liberty webpage, the library’s website liberty.ploud.net, or at the library. A library card is required to participate, and library cards are free for all Texas residents with proper identification. All activities will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Cool down this summer at the library with the first activity on June 16 when delicious snow cones will be offered for free. Teens can pick up a take-home craft activity.

The battle begins at the library the following week, June 21, with a Nerf gun battle on the back lawn. The last Nerf gun battle held at the library was very memorable, to say the least.

On June 28 participants will compete in an online multiplayer game, Among Us. Last year’s online competition was enjoyed by 55 teens. Will you be the one to find the imposter? Join and find out who is hidden, Among Us, this year.

On July 5 teens will call upon their artistic skills to create a unique bookmark. In this contest the most outstanding bookmark will win a prize.

On July 12, let the games begin at the library. Come and play Wii games and see who will rise to the top as the winner this year.

July 19 will feature everyone’s favorite party food: pizza. Teens will play board games as they devour pizza.

Participation prizes will be awarded for reading. Teens must read at least one book per week to be eligible for participation coupons for the prize drawings.

For more information on the Liberty Municipal Library Teen Summer Reading Program, please contact the library at 936-336-8901. The library is located at 1710 Sam Houston Street in Liberty. For persons requiring assistance to attend this program, please contact the library 24 hours prior to the event.