Women's History Month Highlight- Alisha Dale

After six years working in the oil and gas industry and three years spent mostly on the road traveling for work across the United States, Alisha Dale saw her family growing up and expanding and decided it was time to stay home. Eager to change her career, she attended Champion School of Real Estate, earning her real estate sales agent license.

As a seasoned real estate professional, she prioritizes understanding her client's wants, needs and concerns when buying or selling a property.

Dale aims to ensure a seamless and comfortable experience in every transaction she participates in. She is dedicated to representing her client's best interest throughout the entire process.

Dale has been a proud resident of Liberty County since 1981 when her family moved from Pasadena to Dayton. She graduated from Dayton High School in 1986. Dale raised her three children in the city and now enjoys time with her five grandchildren here.

Actively engaged in community initiatives, she contributes many hours to the vitality of Liberty County through involvement with the Dayton Chamber of Commerce. With a deep-rooted commitment to her career and community, she is ready to leverage her expertise to assist you with all your real estate needs and help your community flourish.

Dale recently celebrated five years as an agent with JLA Realty in their Dayton office. In 2023, she had over $5.5 million in sales, 95% of which were local properties in Liberty County.

Currently serving on the Board of Directors for the Dayton Chamber of Commerce and on the Board of Adjustments for Dayton, Dale is very community focused.

"I take pride in supporting my community with service activities,” Dale said. “I support the new growth coming to Dayton and Liberty County through housing and business."

Dale describes herself as primarily family-oriented and adventurous, and she enjoys traveling during her limited free time.

She also takes tremendous pride in her career and how it allows her to help others. Her motto is "Changing Lives One Home at a Time. Let's embark on this journey together, turning your real estate dreams into reality."

Dale is a member of the Houston Association of Realtors, the Texas Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.

For new homes, pre-existing homes or vacant land, Alisha Dale can answer your questions and help you find a property to fit your needs here in Liberty County and surrounding areas. Contact her by phone at 936-334-6411 or by email at RealtybyAlisha@gmail.com. For more information, her website is https://alishadale.jlarealty.com/.