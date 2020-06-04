MOBILE TEST COLLECTION

COVID-19 mobile test collection will be available in Liberty again June 7, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Liberty Fire Department, 1912 Lakeland Drive. You will be screened for fever or chills, cough, fatigue, aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion and loss of taste or smell. Tests are conducted by appointment only. To register visit txcovidtest.org or call 512- 883-2400.

BLOOD DRIVE

First United Methodist Church Liberty, along with Life Share Blood Centers, will host a blood drive, Thursday, June 25, from 3 to 7 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall, 539 Main Street, Liberty. Anyone who has not donated whole blood in the last 56 days, or double red cells in the last 112 days, is eligible. By donating blood you are truly giving the gift of life. In order to make everyone comfortable during these uncertain times, if you would like, you may call and set an appointed time to donate. Walk-ins, of course, will be welcome. If you have any questions, or wish to make an appointment, contact Tom Richert at 336-6828 or 936-346- 4575.

LHS REUNION

Liberty High School Class of 2000 will have its 20-year reunion June 27 at 6 p.m. at El Burrito in Liberty.