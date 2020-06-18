NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

Trust the process. Narcotics Anonymous meets every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. at 424 Main Street in Liberty, next to Jax Hamburgers. For more information call 254-716-9965

BLOOD DRIVE

First United Methodist Church Liberty, along with Life Share Blood Centers, will host a blood drive, Thursday, June 25, from 3 to 7 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall, 539 Main Street, Liberty. Anyone who has not donated whole blood in the last 56 days, or double red cells in the last 112 days, is eligible. By donating blood you are truly giving the gift of life. In order to make everyone comfortable during these uncertain times, if you would like, you may call and set an appointed time to donate. Walk-ins, of course, will be welcome. If you have any questions, or wish to make an appointment, contact Tom Richert at 336-6828 or 936-346-4575.

LHS REUNION

Liberty High School Class of 2000 will have its 20-year reunion June 27 at 6 p.m. at El Burrito in Liberty.

COMMUNITY SHED DAY

The City of Dayton will hold a Community Shred Day at the Dayton Community Center Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. It is free. The service will be provided by an AAA NAID certified provider. Dispose of old documents simply and securely. Protect yourself from identity theft.