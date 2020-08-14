Explore the library’s shelves virtually

The Liberty Municipal Library is operating with limited services for now, but the work of the library staff continues behind the scenes. New books arrive every day and patrons will be pleased to find most books on the New York Times Best Sellers List are purchased, as are most new works by popular authors.

Many patrons enjoy browsing the library’s stacks in search of a good book to read and have missed being able to do that since the library is closed to foot traffic, but the library staff suggests an interesting and easy option for searching virtually. Patrons may go online and open the library’s catalog at liberty.biblionix.com/catalog and with a click of a mouse discover a world of information about the books and audiovisuals the library has on its shelves.

The search begins with the colorful and attractive catalog home page. The covers of all the newest titles can be seen in a crawl across the screen. Click on one of the covers and information about that book will be displayed. Here patrons will find a summary with a thorough description of what the book is about; biographical information about the author, illustrator or editors of the book; publication information and sometimes a table of contents. Click on the subjects link and books on the same topic will be listed. The extra data link includes an annotations link that has additional summaries and reviews of the book. Click on the author tab and you’ll find all the books by that author that are in the library’s collection.

Another great way to find new books is to search the What’s Hot box on the catalog page where you can search for books that have been recently received. Click on the What’s New tab and a drop-down menu allows you to search specifically for books, DVDs, electronic books, large prints, or search for all items. The Most Popular tab can also be found in the What’s Hot box and it tells you which materials are circulating the most. You can click on a book title anywhere on the catalog home page and discover lots of information associated with the book.

The Booklists tab in the What’s Hot box is where patrons can find all the books on the adult and young adult best sellers lists that have been purchased, as well as Bluebonnet Award winners and Oscar nominated movies.

Patrons may even check out electronic books or audiobooks directly from the catalog page. All that is required is a library card number and telephone number.

There is also a Kid’s Catalog option that can be found in a link at the bottom of the catalog home page. Kids will enjoy finding new books using this kid-friendly search tool.

The library staff encourages patrons to explore the online catalog. There is much to discover and enjoy here, and patrons will no doubt find new authors that perhaps they wouldn’t have tried otherwise.

For more information, please call the Liberty Municipal Library at 936-336-8901.