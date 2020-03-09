Liberty will jubilate with Sundance Head

Anyone looking for something to do the last weekend of this month can head to Liberty and help the folks here celebrate whatever it is we celebrate every year when we hold the Liberty Jubilee.

The first Liberty Jubilee was held in April 1986 to mark the Texas Sesquicentennial. The whole event had a Texas history theme to it. There was a reproduction of the Alamo and a parade.

It went off pretty well, and everyone enjoyed it so much the city decided to hold another one the following year. Liberty has jubilated every year since. The theme of it got lost over the years, but no one seemed to notice or care. People in Liberty do not need a reason to celebrate.

Jubilarians will gather in Liberty again this year, starting around noon Friday, March 27. There will be a carnival, arts and crafts, food, laser tag and a barbecue cook off. Friday night a free concert and street dance will be held a 8 p.m. featuring Sundance Head and special guest Texas Riot.

Saturday, March 28, starts with a 5K fun run, then the grounds open again at 9 a.m. with a Car Show, carnival, live music and entertainment. An all-day admission arm band to the carnival and all of the rides is $25.

Saturday’s music lineup includes Tim Burge & the Reckoning, JP Wayne Band, Doc Holliday Band, and Rōzy.