Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Liberty discusses subdivisions
Next article
CALENDAR EVENTS

GOP candidates greet voters

Posted in:
Main
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Maverick Cain, son of Congressional District 9 candidate Briscoe Cain, looks for a piece of candy to grab at Texas House District 18 Rep. Janis Holt's booth.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Phil Fitzgerald (left), Liberty County Constable Precinct 4 Robby Thornton, and Liberty County Commissioner Precinct 4 candidate Brant Elliott visit with one another during the Liberty County Republican Party's meet and greet event.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Texas Senate District 3 candidate Rhonda Ward's field director, Delana Horn (left), talks with Cassidy Headrick at the Liberty County Republican Party's meet-and-greet event.

DAYTON — As election day draws closer, candidates are taking every chance they can get to meet with the community ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Vindicator Copyright © 2026