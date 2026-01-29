GOP candidates greet voters

Maverick Cain, son of Congressional District 9 candidate Briscoe Cain, looks for a piece of candy to grab at Texas House District 18 Rep. Janis Holt's booth.
Phil Fitzgerald (left), Liberty County Constable Precinct 4 Robby Thornton, and Liberty County Commissioner Precinct 4 candidate Brant Elliott visit with one another during the Liberty County Republican Party's meet and greet event.
Texas Senate District 3 candidate Rhonda Ward's field director, Delana Horn (left), talks with Cassidy Headrick at the Liberty County Republican Party's meet-and-greet event.
