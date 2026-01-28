Hergemeuller back in hot water

LIBERTY— An embattled former Liberty County Fire Marshal is back in the Liberty County Jail, following his arrest on a pair of new indictments by a grand jury.

The new round of indictments by a grand jury impaneled in the 75th State District Court was handed down on Wednesday, Jan. 21, and William "Bill" Hergemueller was booked into the Liberty County Jail on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Hergemuller has been charged with two felony counts of violations of motor fuel tax requirements, dating back to Dec. 19, 2022, just a month after her was appointed to serve in the capacity of Emergency Management Coordinator, a position he held along with his role of fire marshal.

One count is a second degree felony, alleging that he intentionally and knowingly engaged in a motor fuel transaction without holding the required license under Chapter 162 of the Texas Tax Code.

The second count is a third-degree felony, alleging that Hergemueller did, while conducting activities as a motor fuel transporter, unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly engage in a motor fuel transaction.

In 2024, Hergemueller, along with assistants Erskine "Nat" Holcomb and Jesse McGraw, was arrested after an investigation by the Texas Rangers into incidents of alleged impropriety, including the theft of property at several accident scenes and the unauthorized conduct of inspections across the county without proper licenses.

Hergemueller is already facing two felony counts of official oppression and theft of property.

He is expected to be arraigned on the new charges on Monday, March 9, at 9 a.m. in the court of Judge Michelle Merendino.