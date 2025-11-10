'We're off to see the Wizard'

DAYTON— All are invited to join Dorothy, Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion as they travel to the Emerald City to help Dorothy find her way home.

Dayton High School Drama and Choir will have performances of "The Wizard of Oz" on Friday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

"It just gets bigger and better every year," said Performing Arts Center Coordinator Diana Searcy.

The long process of preparing for their performance began in mid-August with auditions. From there, they held rehearsals four days a week, initially rehearsing for two hours and gradually increasing the time to four hours, with some longer weekend rehearsals.

"I want them to be proud of themselves because it's taken months of work and dedication," Searcy said.

DHS typically showcases plays in December, which puts a bit of a time crunch on the crew this year, as the play came about a month early.

The last few weeks are when technical elements come into play, such as microphones, projections and lighting.

The projections truly take you into the settings, whether Munchkinland or the Emerald City, and everywhere Dorothy and her crew stopped in between.

While they had most of the set props already, Searcy said they purchased a beautiful piece from Humble High School, which serves as both the gates to the Emerald City and Oz's throne.

The costumes themselves are their own works of art, from Glinda's beautiful pink dress to the Cowardly Lion's curly mane.

While the public performances are on Nov. 14-15, there is a special matinee on Thursday, Nov. 13, for all fifth-grade students from each of Dayton's elementary schools.

"For many of them, it's the first time they've seen live theatre instead of a movie," Searcy said. "My kids love doing it because to them, it's their first audience."

The play was written by L. Frank Baum, with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg. The play is based on the classic 1939 film, owned by Turner Entertainment Co.

Tickets are $10 each and are available at the DHS front office, Performing Arts Center, Administration building, or during lunch. Tickets will also be available at the door.

For those interested in a sneak peek, DHS students created a trailer for "The Wizard of Oz," available on YouTube at youtube.com/@daytonbroncostudios1783.

Performances will take place at Dayton High School's Performing Arts Center, located at 3200 N. Cleveland St., Dayton.