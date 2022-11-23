Christmas season is just around the corner

This weekend kicks off the holiday season, and you’ll have just enough time to enjoy that turkey and cranberry sauce before the local Christmas celebrations get underway.

Liberty County will not be short on things to do in the coming days, as Dayton, Liberty, Ames, Hardin, Daisetta, Tarkington and Cleveland, along with others, will all be holding their annual Christmas events, so there should be plenty of yuletide happiness to go around.

AMES

The Ames Community Improvement Group will host a pair of Christmas events this year. First up is the Christmas Selfie Stations with Mr. and Mrs. Claus on Sunday, Nov. 27, from 2-4 pm at Barbara’s Burgers located at 103 W. Cormier St. Then on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 5 pm the 3rd Annual Christmas Parade gets underway. For more information, contact Brandy Pruitt at 241-949-3394 or Willona Godfrey at 409-277-9582. There is also a toy drive until Dec. 15, with drop-off locations at Barbara’s Burgers and Wickliff’s Grocery.

CLEVELAND

The City of Cleveland Hometown Christmas 2022 will be held Friday, Dec. 2, from 3-8 pm and Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 am - 5 pm at the Cleveland Civic Center, located at 210 Peach Ave. The annual parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 pm. For more information on how to be a vendor, call 281-592-2395.

DAYTON

COOKIE CRAWL

Once again, it is time for the Dayton Chamber of Commerce’s annual Cookie Crawl event this Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-8 pm. Local Dayton and Liberty area businesses will open their doors and serve cookies to participants. Dayton Businesses participating are OmniPoint Health Dayton, Bling & Buckles Events, Angela Smith, Bear Plumbing, Texas Diamond Realty, Physio Physical, Therapy & Wellness, Myron McDowell Construction, Smile Club Dentist, Sterling Funeral Home, AZ Insurance, Southern Elite Mortgage, RE/MAX II, McCoys Building Center, JLA Realty, Nutrition Shack, Cozy Leopard Boutique, Clara James Children’s Boutique, Le Rustique Antique, Resale Shack and the Dayton Historical with The Vindicator. Liberty businesses participating are Meadow Noyer Allstate Agency and RA Smith Gifts.

NUTCRACKER MARKET

The City of Dayton will host the annual Nutcracker Market on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Dayton Community Center at 801 S. Cleveland St. The event will run from 11 am – 9 pm. The event will feature local honey, handmade crafts, and more.

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS

The City of Dayton will host its annual Spirit of Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 3, and the parade has returned to its old route running along S. Cleveland, Entzminger, S. Main and E. Houston streets. After the parade will be the annual tree lighting at the community center, with games and entertainment to follow. To participate in the parade, contact the Dayton Community Center at 936-258-6630.

HARDIN

The Hardin Community will be holding its annual Christmas Parade, Tree lighting and Christmas Festival on Saturday, De. 10, at 5:30 pm. Hardin Helping Hands will also name the Hardin Citizen of the Year award. Anyone that would like to participate or showcase their local business, club, church, or organization can visit Hardin Helping Hands on Facebook.

HULL-DAISETTA

The HD NEAT community Christmas celebration will be on Friday, Dec. 2, with a lighted Grinch Parade at 6 pm, and Santa will be swinging by at 7 pm. The event wraps up with Family Movie Night; you guessed it, they will show How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Daisetta City Pavilion. HD NEAT will also have a snack bar that opens up at 5 pm.

LIBERTY

It’s time again for Country Christmas in Downtown Liberty, with the festive holiday parade on Tuesday, Dec. 6. This year’s event kicks off at 6 pm. Following the parade will be the annual tree lighting ceremony, followed by Santa Claus, and vendors will be on hand with holiday goodies. It should be good holiday fun for the entire family.

TARKINGTON

The Tarkington Community Library presents A Very Prairie Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 am – 4 pm at the Tarkington Intermediate Cafeteria. Santa will be there along with vendors, entertainment, music, activities, food and a live blacksmith

A COUNTY-LINE CHRISTMAS

Locally residents have grown accustomed to the Christmas cheer on Willow Street in Liberty. Well, unfortunately, they will not be returning this year. But the same enjoyment will now twinkle down County Line Road off FM 1409. This year there will be a drive-through exhibit seven nights a week, starting Thanksgiving through Christmas Day, that leads to Santa’s Workshop, where you might just be able to catch Ol’ Saint Nick on select evenings. The display will start each night at 6 pm. Donations and canned goods are being accepted so they can be distributed by local law enforcement. The light show is located on CR 4014, off CR 401.