LCSO Deputy David Allison passes away

It is with deep sadness that the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office announces the non-related COVID-19 death of Deputy David Allison early this morning. A long time veteran Peace Officer and well respected for his professional demeanor, Deputy Allison served with several of the local Liberty County law enforcement agencies before coming to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office in September of 2019.

Although final arrangements are pending, preliminary arrangements are for visitation to be at the Allison Funeral Home, 1101 N. Travis St. Liberty Texas on a yet to be determined time Monday, March 22nd and the funeral the following day on Tuesday at a time and location to be determined by family members later today.

Allison Funeral Home located at 1101 N. Travis St, Liberty, Texas has met with the family of Deputy David Allison and has advised that visitation will be at their facility on Monday from 5:pm to 8:pm with a Rosary at 7:pm.

Funeral services will be held the following day, Tuesday, starting at 10:am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 411 Milam St, Liberty, Texas. Grave side services will follow at the Catholic cemetery located across the street from the Liberty High School football stadium.