Lackey out as Liberty Athletic Director and HC

LIBERTY — The Liberty Panthers will be looking for a new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach ahead of the 2024 season.

Early Thursday, news broke that Chris Lackey would be departing Liberty to join the Barbers Hill High School staff in Mont Belvieu.

In a statement released by Liberty ISD, they thanked Lackey for his unwavering dedication and commitment.

“His leadership has helped to shape our athletic programs and inspire our students to excel both on and off the field. Liberty ISD wishes Coach Lackey all the best in his future endeavors, and may his passion for sports continue to make a positive impact in the lives of young people wherever he may be,” the statement read.

Lackey was at the helm in Liberty for only two seasons, and under his leadership, the Panthers had a record of 4-16 overall.

The Panthers will likely post the job opening and form a search committee soon.