Champion Lake Day Use Area closing for a day
In order to conduct repairs of the spillway (“The Rocks”), Trinity River National Wildlife Refuge has issued a closure of Champion Lake Day Use Area for the entire day of Wednesday, Sept. 2. The area is expected to be open for recreation the following day.
For more information, please call 936-336-9786 or visit the Trinity River National Wildlife Refuge Facebook and website.
