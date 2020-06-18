City seeks residents for citizen boards

Participate in local government and give back to the community by serving on one of the City of Dayton’s citizen advisory boards. The City is currently seeking passionate, community-minded individuals to be a part of three boards that help guide development, future needs, regulations, and library services for Dayton.

Applications are being accepted for the following boards:

Zoning & Planning Committee

Library Board

Zoning Board of Adjustments

Applicants must live within the city limits or the city’s ETJ or extraterritorial jurisdiction.

An application and information about these and other boards are available online at daytontx.org/boards.

Productive citizen committees can provide insights and energy essential for creating better communities. They help make important decisions, bring expertise and resources needed to address problems and provide a valuable link to public and private groups and the community.

For more information, contact the City of Dayton Planning Office at 936-258-2642 ext. 1123 or by email at planning@daytontx.org.