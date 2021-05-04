Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Jerald (Jerry) Wayne Offer
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

CLEVELAND MUNICIPAL AIRPORT PLANE CRASH - NO INJURIES

Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Photo Courtesy of Darline Dean
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Photo Courtesy of Darline Dean
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Photo Courtesy of Darline Dean

On May 3, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., a plane crashed at the Cleveland Municipal Airport located at 17699 FM Rd. 787 East. Miraculously there were no injuries when the 1965 Beechcraft 55 Baron did a belly landing. Darrell Smith from Duncan, OK, who was bringing the plane in for repairs when it experienced total electrical failure, was piloting the plane. 

Johnny Whitson from Lone Star Aircraft Services responded along with other local tenants at the facility to aid the pilot. Saddle Creek Towing responded to aid in lifting the aircraft so they could crank the landing gear back down. The runway was cleared within three hours and was back open for traffic at 7:15 p.m.

The Vindicator Copyright © 2021