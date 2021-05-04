CLEVELAND MUNICIPAL AIRPORT PLANE CRASH - NO INJURIES

On May 3, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., a plane crashed at the Cleveland Municipal Airport located at 17699 FM Rd. 787 East. Miraculously there were no injuries when the 1965 Beechcraft 55 Baron did a belly landing. Darrell Smith from Duncan, OK, who was bringing the plane in for repairs when it experienced total electrical failure, was piloting the plane.

Johnny Whitson from Lone Star Aircraft Services responded along with other local tenants at the facility to aid the pilot. Saddle Creek Towing responded to aid in lifting the aircraft so they could crank the landing gear back down. The runway was cleared within three hours and was back open for traffic at 7:15 p.m.