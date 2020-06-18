Congratulations graduates
Local graduates UA
The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was Morgan Williams of Dayton, who received a bachelor of arts in communication and information sciences.
SHSU Spring 2020 graduates
The following area students will receive degrees during the Spring commencement ceremonies at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
Ariel Garza of Dayton will receive her bachelor of science in criminal justice, cum laude.
Aaron Falcon from Old River Winfree will receive his bachelor of science, construction management, cum laude.
Plus, all of the following students from Cleveland are to receive their degrees:
- Katie Atkinson, BS, kinesiology
- Brittany Berry, BS, interdisciplinary studies
- Jordan Burges, BS, criminal justice
- Lilibeth Flores, BFA, studio art
- Adolfo Garcia, BBA, management
- Brooke Glenn, BS, interdisciplinary studies
- Nora Higgins, MS, statistics
- Kaelan Jones, BBA, management information systems
- Nicholas Reger, BS, biology, summa cum laude James Tillman, BS, criminal justice
SHSU President’s List
The students listed on the President’s Honor Roll at Sam Houston State University are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Spring 2020 semester.
- From Cleveland: Cindy Estrada, Maiya Jones, Nicholas Reger, Melanie Rowland, James Stutts and Jacob Tunstall.
- From Dayton: Andrea Cantu, Kayla Chandler, Sabrina Davis, Ariel Garza and Ashleigh Lejeune.
- From Liberty: Elizabeth Polasek.
