Congratulations graduates

Local graduates UA

The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was Morgan Williams of Dayton, who received a bachelor of arts in communication and information sciences.

SHSU Spring 2020 graduates

The following area students will receive degrees during the Spring commencement ceremonies at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.

Ariel Garza of Dayton will receive her bachelor of science in criminal justice, cum laude.

Aaron Falcon from Old River Winfree will receive his bachelor of science, construction management, cum laude.

Plus, all of the following students from Cleveland are to receive their degrees:

Katie Atkinson, BS, kinesiology

Brittany Berry, BS, interdisciplinary studies

Jordan Burges, BS, criminal justice

Lilibeth Flores, BFA, studio art

Adolfo Garcia, BBA, management

Brooke Glenn, BS, interdisciplinary studies

Nora Higgins, MS, statistics

Kaelan Jones, BBA, management information systems

Nicholas Reger, BS, biology, summa cum laude James Tillman, BS, criminal justice

SHSU President’s List

The students listed on the President’s Honor Roll at Sam Houston State University are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Spring 2020 semester.