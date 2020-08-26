Curfew ordered for Liberty County
A nighttime curfew is now ordered for all of Liberty County forbidding any unauthorized travel on public or private roads between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The order was issued this afternoon by County Judge Jay Knight.
The curfew does not apply to those authorized by the Emergency Management director to be on the roads or those on a private road they own or owned by someone who gave them permission to travel that private road.
The order also implements price controls, forbidding certain items and services to be sold prices higher than were charged on Tuesday of this week.
Those items include:
- groceries, beverages, toilet articles and ice
- construction and building materials and supplies, and earthmoving equipment and machinery
- electrical and gas generating and transmission equipment, parts and accessories
- charcoal briquettes, matches, candles, lamp illumination and heat unit carbides, dry batteries, light bulbs, flashlights, and hand lanterns
- hand tools (manual and power), hardware and household supplies, and equipment rental
- automotive parts, supplies and accessories
- plumbing and electrical tools and supplies
- apartment, duplex, multi-family dwelling, rooming house, hotel and motel rental
- gasoline, diesel oil, motor oil, kerosene, grease, and automotive lubricants
- restaurant, cafeteria, and boarding-house meals
- services of roofing and building contractors, plumbers, electricians, mechanics, tree surgeons, and automobile wrecker companies
- medicine, pharmaceutical, and medical equipment and supplies
- blankets, quilts, bedspreads, bed linens, mattresses, bedsprings, bedsteads, towels, and toilet paper
- furniture and clothing
A person who violates any provision of the order can face a fine of up to $500.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE VINDICATOR
Subscribe to the print edition here for as little as 77¢ a week. Buy only the e-Edition for as little as 68¢ a week. Rates start at $17.50. The Vindicator has reported the news and sports in Liberty County for 132 years now, and we've just about gotten the hang of it.