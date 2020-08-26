Curfew ordered for Liberty County

A nighttime curfew is now ordered for all of Liberty County forbidding any unauthorized travel on public or private roads between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The order was issued this afternoon by County Judge Jay Knight.

The curfew does not apply to those authorized by the Emergency Management director to be on the roads or those on a private road they own or owned by someone who gave them permission to travel that private road.

The order also implements price controls, forbidding certain items and services to be sold prices higher than were charged on Tuesday of this week.

Those items include:

groceries, beverages, toilet articles and ice

construction and building materials and supplies, and earthmoving equipment and machinery

electrical and gas generating and transmission equipment, parts and accessories

charcoal briquettes, matches, candles, lamp illumination and heat unit carbides, dry batteries, light bulbs, flashlights, and hand lanterns

hand tools (manual and power), hardware and household supplies, and equipment rental

automotive parts, supplies and accessories

plumbing and electrical tools and supplies

apartment, duplex, multi-family dwelling, rooming house, hotel and motel rental

gasoline, diesel oil, motor oil, kerosene, grease, and automotive lubricants

restaurant, cafeteria, and boarding-house meals

services of roofing and building contractors, plumbers, electricians, mechanics, tree surgeons, and automobile wrecker companies

medicine, pharmaceutical, and medical equipment and supplies

blankets, quilts, bedspreads, bed linens, mattresses, bedsprings, bedsteads, towels, and toilet paper

furniture and clothing

A person who violates any provision of the order can face a fine of up to $500.