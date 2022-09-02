Dayton goes off in 60-21 whipping of Waltrip

Dayton- It was all system's go on Friday night at Houston Methodist Field at Bronco Stadium as Dayton scored often and a lot in grabbing their first win of the season by spanking Houston Waltrip 60-21.

Vernon Harrison finished with 314 all purpose yards and three touchdowns.

The Broncos defense shined on this night also by scoring two touchdowns and holding the Rams to under 200-yards of offense.

The first half was a long one as both teams combined for 61 points with the Broncos leading 46-15 at the break. Dayton rode the running of Harrison for the first score of the night by quickly going 75-yards on eight-plays with the senior running back scoring from the 1-yard line with 9:15 to lead 6-0.

Harrison then added the two-point conversion run. Waltrip quickly responded with a Traymayne Black 69-yard kickoff return for a score and after Eliat Gonzalez ran in the conversion the score was knotted at 8-apiece with 9:02 left in the first quarter.

The Broncos then scored 35 straight points to break open the game.

Carson Horton connected with Braden White on a 47-yard score and Dayton led 15-8.

The defense then provided the next two scores as the first one came on a Azrae Beechum 30-yard interception return and the score was 22-8 with :51 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Less then a minute later the Broncos were at it again as Lance Willingham recovered a Rams fumble and took it 35-yards for another touchdown and Dayton had extended their advantage to 29-8.

Horton then got his second touchdown pass of the first half by hooking up with Caleb Ramirez on a 42-yard strike and the Broncos led 36-8 with 7:28 left in the second quarter.

The big plays continued and it was Harrison hitting the right sideline and outracing the Waltrip defense for a 67-yard score and Dayton was rolling at 43-8.

The Rams cut into the deficit with 1:29 left in the half with Shaun Crawford going up the middle for a 22-yard score.

The Broncos got points with no time remaining on the clock as Brayan Montes booted a 34-yard field goal as the horn sounded.

Late in the third quarter, Dayton added to their advantage by moving 74-yards on six-plays with Harrison scoring from the two-yard line to make it 53-15.

The Broncos scored their final touchdown of the night with 7:04 left in the fourth quarter as Aiden McSpadden scored from two-yards out to run the lead to 60-15.

One of the bright spots on the night for Waltrip was their kickoff return team with two touchdowns.

This time it was Jaylen Middleton racing 95-yards for the score with 6:47 left.

That would be it for the scoring as Dayton moved to 1-1 on the season.

Harrison rushed for 198-yards on 20 carries while Horton finished with 170-yards passing on 8 of 13 attempts. Braylon Cook caught three passes for 45-yards.

The Broncos finished with 494-yards of total offense. Dayton will travel to Montgomery on Friday night looking for two wins in a row.