Dayton ISD suspends normal operations through April 10

Dayton ISD Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson has announced that Dayton ISD will extend the suspension of normal district operations through Friday, April 10th in an effort to support the nation’s need to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Houston area continues to see an increasing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and health officials report that this number is expected to continue to increase as more testing is made available. Dr. Johnson met with County Judge Jay Knight and LCOEMHS Coordinator Crista Beasley-Adams this morning. They stated that as of this morning there have not been any confirmed cases in Liberty County. However, through an abundance of caution for all stakeholders, Dayton ISD has decided to announce the extension of normal district operations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined the need for all communities to implement a social distancing protocol. The President has publicly shared that the community should not gather in groups larger than 10 people. The District will remain flexible as leaders plan for long-term delivery of instruction and continue to navigate the many details of this unprecedented situation.

Please continue to monitor your email and visit the District website (www.daytonisd.net) and social media channels for more information on plans to deliver instruction and information on our feeding program. The health of Dayton ISD students, staff and community is the District’s top priority and District leaders are working to ensure the community has the most current information available.