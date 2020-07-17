Dayton 'unveils' mural

The City of Dayton unveils an 18x30’ water tank mural that depicts a cattle drive through the city and was designed and created by the artist Mary Victoria Fielder Taylor.

The city believes in the ability of art to inspire hope and draw community together.

Taylor was inspired by images that made national and word-wide news of Pat Henscey and his dogs as they drove cattle through the City of Dayton, toward higher ground before a flood. The mural tells a story of hope and resilience in times of hardship and represents the big-hearted and hard-working nature of the community.

Taylor drew the mural on the water tank on Clayton Street in Dayton in pencil and used oil paint to ground the painting in deep and stormy hues that rise into bright and joyful light.

Mary Victoria Fielder Taylor can be found on Instagram as @maryvictoria and reached via email at hellomaryvictoria@gmail.com.