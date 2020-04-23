Eighth COVID-19 death confirmed in Montgomery County
Montgomery County Public Health District, in conjunction with Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, is saddened to confirm the eighth death related to COVID-19 in Montgomery County. The man was a resident of The Woodlands, who was in his 80s. We offer our condolences to his family.
The county confirms there are now 467 total positive cases of COVID-19, up 27 cases from yesterday. It’s important to note, the statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect.
Details on individual cases can be found here: https://mcphd-tx.org/coronavirus-covid-19/confirmed-cases/.
