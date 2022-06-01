Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For June 2022

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $317.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of June. The allotments are expected to help about 1.3 million Texas households.

"Texans across the Lone Star State benefit from the nutritious food made available through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits," said Governor Abbott. "Thank you to HHSC and USDA for continuing to help Texas families remain healthy and put food on their tables."

"We’re here to support families when they need us most," said Texas HHSC Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. "Providing access to fresh, nutritious foods is essential for healthy families."

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size. All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in additional emergency allotments which should appear in recipients’ accounts by June 30.

The emergency June allotments are in addition to the more than $6.9 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.