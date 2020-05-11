Jones Public Library offering curbside service

The City of Dayton’s Jones Public Library is now offering curbside services to its patrons. Due to continuing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the library remains closed to the public, however, you can still get your favorite books and videos.

Curbside service will be available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. Patrons can check out 10 materials per library card.

To request library materials for checkout, visit jonespubliclibrary.org and place a hold on the materials you would like, or fill out the online form available on both the website and the library’s FaceBook page. Books can also be requested by calling the library at 936-258-7060.

Books can be returned to the library’s dropbox, which is located in the front of the building.

A reopening date for the library has not yet been determined.