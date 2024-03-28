Liberty County inmate in critical condition

LIBERTY — An inmate at the Liberty County Jail has been hospitalized in critical condition from apparent self-inflicted wounds.

According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. David Meyers, John McComb was transported by ambulance to the Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center Thursday in critical condition.

After arriving at LDRMC, it was decided he needed to be transported to a larger medical facility that could treat his injuries.

As of Thursday night, McComb was at an unspecified hospital undergoing treatment for his injuries, which Meyers said were still critical.

McComb has an extensive arrest history and is currently in the county jail with no bond on charges of Aggravated Assault and Parole Violation.

According to Meyers, the LCSO and Texas Rangers are investigating, with the Rangers taking the lead.