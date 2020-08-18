Life Saving Award
Posted in:
Dayton Police Chief Robert Vine presented Sergeant Kris Seibert and Patrol Officers Joe Myers and Chris Duos with the Life Saving Award at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
Learn more of what happened at the meeting in this week’s edition of The Vindicator.
