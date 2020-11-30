Local Crime Stoppers has helped make 2,588 arrests

The three county Crime Stopper program can accomplish a great deal with the assistance of the public who can call in information on felony offenders and then may receive a cash reward and will remain anonymous in doing so. Since Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties joined forces in this Multi-County Crime Stopper effort, it has resulted in many felony arrests and a great deal of recovered stolen property and illegal narcotics taken off our community streets.

The Multi-County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors is composed entirely of volunteer citizens and funding is supplied only by criminal court probation fees and private donations from individuals and business firms. In addition any law enforcement agency within these three counties can ask for the public’s help in providing information on any of their felony cases and, perhaps, clear their felony cases while arresting the guilty violator(s) along with recovering stolen property, illegal drugs, etc. This can all be accomplished by calling 1-800-392-STOP (7867) where a code number would be assigned to the caller thus remaining anonymous throughout the entire process. Crime Stopper programs are truly programs where the public can help law enforcement make our communities safer through this cooperative effort to accomplish a common goal.

Since its inception, Montgomery County Crime Stoppers has had the following impact on our local community.

Tip Activity