Panic buying in Beaumont
Special to The Vindicator today, our Beaumont correspondent reports that Beaumont is out of toilet paper. Or, at least the supermarket she went to today was out.
Our Beaumont correspondent happens to be your editor’s sister, and she forwarded to us the attached photographs taken today inside one of the Kroger supermarkets there.
She says they have no eggs, and no beef, chicken or milk.
We publish this for the benefit of any local panic buyers who might have it in their heads to make a run to Beaumont for several weeks’ worth of the food supplies they don’t really need.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE VINDICATOR
Subscribe to the print edition here for as little as 77¢ a week. Buy only the e-Edition for as little as 68¢ a week. Rates start at $17.50. The Vindicator has reported the news and sports in Liberty County for 132 years now, and we've just about gotten the hang of it.