Panic buying in Beaumont

Special to The Vindicator today, our Beaumont correspondent reports that Beaumont is out of toilet paper. Or, at least the supermarket she went to today was out.

Our Beaumont correspondent happens to be your editor’s sister, and she forwarded to us the attached photographs taken today inside one of the Kroger supermarkets there.

She says they have no eggs, and no beef, chicken or milk.

We publish this for the benefit of any local panic buyers who might have it in their heads to make a run to Beaumont for several weeks’ worth of the food supplies they don’t really need.