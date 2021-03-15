Save Our Seniors COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Dates: Thursday March 18, 2021 and Friday March 19, 2021

Time: 8am to 4pm

Where: Dayton Community Center, 801 S Cleveland St., Dayton, TX 77535

For: Seniors and their caregivers

REGISTRATION DONE ONSITE

This is a "Walk-in" type clinic--Seniors that are not able to get out of the vehicle will need to indicate that upon registration.

ONCE ALLOCATION HAS BEEN REACHED THE CLINIC WILL CLOSE AND THAT INFORMATION WILL BE PUSHED OUT TO LOCAL NEWS MEDIA AND OUR COUNTY FACEBOOK PAGE.

The doors will NOT open until 8AM and will close at 4PM

If the individual is Homebound call the LCOEM office at 936-334-3219 and be added to the list for them to make home visit for the vaccinations.