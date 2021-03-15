Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
SAVE OUR SENIORS
Spring Fling in Dayton

Spring Fling in Dayton

 

Are you tired of seeing trash littering our streets?  Please come help be the solution.  

 

The City of Dayton is sponsoring the Dayton Spring Fling on Saturday, March 20.  Gather at The Crossroads Plaza (beside Jack-in-the-Box) at 9:00 a.m. and for three hours we will spread out around town and pick up trash and debris, meeting back at The Crossroads at 12 noon for a group photo.   The City will provide trash bags and gloves.

 

This twice-annual event has been sponsored by The Dayton Enhancement Committee in the past and now we’re collaborating with the City of Dayton to expand it.  See you Saturday!

