Three dead, two injured in shooting spree

Late this morning a man carrying a shotgun and a rifle walked County Road 4901 shooting and killing three people and injuring two others. The scene of the shooting is near the intersection of FM 1413 and Highway 90, just west of Dayton.

The sheriff’s office received a call about the shooting a few minutes before noon. According to LCSO Capt. Ken DeFoor, witnesses say the assailant carried a shotgun and a rifle.

Among the dead are one woman and one man, the sex of the third fatality has not yet been reported. No names of victims have been released.

The accused shooter, Michael Weinstein, is in custody.

DeFoor told reporters at the scene late this afternoon that a press release from the sheriff’s office can be expect this evening.