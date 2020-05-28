Truck thief suspect arrested

Shortly before noon today Liberty Police received a call about an F-250 that had been taken from the 2800 Block of Jefferson Drive. Police were in the area and began checking all of the roads leading from that area.

A second call stated that a white male subject had parked a truck and ran from it into the wooded area south of Gamestop. Police found the truck and set up a perimeter, then just after noon they spotted a man fitting the suspect’s description come out of the woods behind Cook Memorial Cemetery. The man was identified as Kevin Kinney, 32, of Baytown. Police took him into custody on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle and he was booked into the Liberty County jail.

Police are looking into possible connections with other vehicle thefts in the area.

This is from a Liberty Police Department press release.