Worries aired, action sought after student exposes himself Posted in: News Alicia Ezell, mother of four, provides comments during the Hardin ISD School Board meeting. She was the only attendee to sign up for commentary. David Lott voices concerns towards the Hardin ISD School Board. Superintendent Scott Mackey took the opportunity to begin a conversation with Lott. HARDIN — Parents frustrated and concerned over reports a Hardin Junior High School student exposed and inappropriately touched himself in