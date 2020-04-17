Zachary David, 1994-2020

Zachary “Bubba” “Pirate” David, 26, of Hardin, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 12. He was born on Feb. 16, 1994 in Kingwood to parents Nathan S. David and Sandra Demny.

How do you describe someone so perfect? Bubba was a pure and kind person that could put a smile on anyone’s face and bring happiness to even the lowest of souls. He took pride in being the best husband and father that he could be. Selflessness and being a hard worker were the very characteristics that defined Bubba. Whether you needed a hype man or a shoulder to cry on, it never had to be asked of him. He would assume the role without hesitation. A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.

Bubba is survived by his parents, Nathan S. David and Sandy Dennis; wife, Dayna David; son, A.J. “T Rex”; sisters, Sandra Lynn and Dustin LeighAnn; brother, Nathan H. David; grandparents, David and Mary Jane David, Howard and Mary Demny; Parents-in-law, Jason and Gretchen Inman, David and Ginger Tindle; brothers from another mother, Allen Andrews and Dusty Brand; along with many, many other beloved friends and relatives.

Serving as pallbearers will be Allen Andrews, Nathan H. David, Mason Langford, Dusty Brand, Shane Haynie, Trevor Fuller, Daniel Warden and Danny David.

There will be a private service Friday, April 17, in Hull, under the direction of Allison Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to First Liberty National Bank, 936-336-6471, where they have an account set up for donations, or directly to the PayPal account for Bubba's wife at dayna.tindle@gmail.com.

