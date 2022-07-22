Camille Dunn Deason, 78, of Batson, was born on October 22,1943, in Dallas, Texas, to Miguel Dun and Mary Marguerite Trussell Dun, and died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Lufkin.

Camille’s love of animals was evident in everything she did. Her favorite pastimes were going to the rodeo with her grandchildren and caring for horses. Camille spent over 42 years as a CPA and during that time also worked on her ranch doing what she loved. Above all was her family and the time spent together. She always had a smile on her face no matter the circumstance. She was a part of the Liberty County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse and volunteered her time with the local Equine Search and Rescue. Through her years of service, she made many dear friends all over Liberty, Hardin and the Batson area. She was loved by all and will truly be missed by her family.

She is survived by her daughter Terresa Irby of Lufkin, son and daughter in law, Robert Wayne Dunn and Robin, daughter and son in law, Sonya Blaydes and David, and numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Edward Dewayne Deason, daughter, Julie Guinn, son, Larry Phillip Cox, and grandson, Phillip Kelby Cox.

Honorary pallbearers will be Chance Dorman, Jeffrey Dunn, and Joel Guinn

Special memorials may be made to the ASPCA of East Texas 3405 E. N. NE Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75708.

Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.