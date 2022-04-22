Catherine Nial Catchings, 82 of Hardin, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Kingwood, Texas on April 19, 2022. She was born in Liberty, Texas on August 9, 1939 to George Ford Davis and Elizabeth Dorcas Tullos Davis. She was raised in Hardin, Texas and graduated from Hardin ISD. She married the love of her life, William Art Catchings, in 1957. Together they built a loving home and raised three children. She loved spending time with her family, taking trips, shopping, and doing for others. She was a lifelong active member of Hardin Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by the parents, George and Elizabeth Davis, her siblings, Helen Matthews, Alta M. Alice, Ford Davis, Roland Davis, and Joyce Vanya. She is survived by daughter Robin Watson and husband Clyde of Hardin, Texas, Son Ricky Catchings and wife Mary of Hardin, Texas, and daughter Kimberly Freidank and husband David of The Woodlands, Texas. Grandchildren Sarah Watson and Reese Montgomery of Ivanhoe, Texas, Pamela Morgan and husband Eric of Marion, North Carolina, Dana Brashier and husband Matt of Moss Hill, Texas, Amy Jordan and husband Jesse of Kenefick, Texas, Corey Kinnamon and wife Tori of Barbers Hill, Texas, and Michael Kinnamon of The Woodlands, Texas. Greatgrandchildren Avery Montgomery , Marley Montgomery, Miley Montgomery , Brody Morgan, Ethan Morgan, Kolby Morgan, Ellie Morgan, Taylor Morgan, Kaden Brashier, Kinley Brashier, Kolston Brashier, Kaitley Brashier, Paisley Grace, Brenlee Kinnamon, Maddox Kinnamon, Phoenix Kinnamon, and Baby Jordan on the way. A visitation was held from 5pm-8pm on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Allison Funeral Service. A funeral service was held at Hardin Baptist Church at 10am on Saturday, April 23, 2022 with interment following at Hardin Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Quilting or Music Fund at Hardin Baptist. P.O. Box 314, Hardin, TX 77561 For more information and to sign the online guest book please visit AllisonFuneralService.com.