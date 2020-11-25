Loraine Tornatore, 1939-2020

Loraine Tornatore, 81, previously of Liberty, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Verandes Assisted Living Facility in Fort Worth. She was born on Aug. 28, 1939 in Bagheria, Sicily in Italy.

When she was 17 she met the love of her life Anthony Tornatore while he was stationed in Italy serving in the United States Navy. After a brief courtship, they were married in Italy. On Sept. 25, 1956, by herself, Loraine boarded the ocean liner “SS Conte Grande” and set sail for America. She was only 17 years old and sailed from Napoli to New York to be with her new husband. They had many adventures together and created many great memories. They eventually settled in Liberty County, Texas, where they raised three children. Loraine was a strong independent woman who took pride in being the family matriarch. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. She once won a contest for her homegrown cauliflower. Loraine loved her family and especially cherished her grandkids. She was a long standing member of Immaculate Conception Church in Liberty. Loraine will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Loraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years, Anthony Tornatore; and son, Anthony Tornatore Jr. She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter Teresa McDonald and husband Danny; son Peter J. Tornatore and wife Caroline; step-son Jay Tornatore, wife Linda and family; grandchildren Christine Armenia Artinian and husband Vartkes, Andre Zora Tornatore, Mary Katharine McDonald; great-grandchildren Alexandre, Nicholas and one on the way. In addition, she leaves behind numerous other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 1–2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, in the chapel at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. at Allison’s with Father Paul Kahan of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church officiating. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Liberty Catholic Cemetery.

