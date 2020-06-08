On June 3, 2020, Shirley Rae Jones passed away after several months of declining health. She was 84 years old. A Moss Hill resident since 1972, she loved the Lord, her family and her home. She will be best remembered for her unconditional kindness, sweet disposition, unwavering patience, and extraordinary good soul, along with her trademark pony-tail and killer lemon cake. She was most happy at home in her kitchen, surrounded by her family and critters.

Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter, Marilyn Jones Peter; parents, Everett and Alaska Edwards; husband, Bob Jones; and sister, Ann Plan. She is survived by her children, Debra Jones Turner, Linda Jones Zbranek, Tim Jones and Sam Jones; grandchildren, Joshua Peter, Hayley Jones, Justin Zbranek, Rob Jones, Lacy Jones and Abby Jones as well as six great-grandchildren.

A Funeral service was held at Allison Funeral Service in Liberty on June 6 at 10 a.m. Viewing took place on June 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside service at Jonesville Cemetery in Huntington, Texas, followed the funeral service.