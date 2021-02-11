Celebrating Black History Month: Travis Young

The Vindicator is proud to highlight members of the Liberty County Community for Black History Month, and Dayton Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Travis Young exemplifies what it means to be a pillar of the community.

Young graduated from Dayton Highschool in 1996, where he was the first Black American Mr. Dayton High School. He is also the first Dayton High School graduate to serve as a student, athlete, teacher, coach and DHS principal.

Young graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication in 2000, Prairie View A&M University with a Masters in Educational Administration in 2006 and is currently enrolled in Lamar University working on his Doctorate.

Young is the proud husband of Dr. Atina Young and is the father to two Dayton ISD students, Caeden and Kailee.

Young has served in numerous roles in Dayton ISD, first starting his career as a teacher and coach, then Assistant Principal, Associate Principal, Principal, Director of Student Services, Executive Director of Student Services and currently serves in the role of Assistant Superintendent of Student Services.

He has also won numerous awards such as the Dayton Chamber Ambassador of the Year in 2019 and 2020, Dayton ISD Region IV Principal of the Year in 2016, HEB Principal of the Year Award Finalist in 2016, and Liberty County Vindicator Reader’s Choice Principal of the Year in 2015 and 2016, to name a few.

Young is a proud member of Lighthouse Church, The Dayton Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and Board of Directors, Texas Alliance of Black School Educators, Texas Association of Secondary School Principals, Dayton Youth Sports Association, Dayton 4H, and the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. (Mu Sigma/Houston Alumni Chapter).

“Serving in public education, my belief has always been that we can’t control where students come from, but we can provide students options to be successful in life,” Young said about the positive impact he has and continues to have on the youth of our community.

Young also shared two encouraging mottos he likes to share; for Black History Month, “When there is no vision, there is no hope!” and the DISD motto, “It is a great day to be a Bronco!”