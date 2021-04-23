Dayton ISD Pay Increase and Job Fair Statement

Dayton ISD is excited to announce that we are giving a 5% general pay increase for our employees. This is an effort to recruit and retain our highly effective teachers. The starting salary for the 2021-2022 school year is $55,500.

Also, our district is hosting an in-person job fair and would like to encourage anyone seeking employment with Dayton ISD to attend our job fair. Our in-person hiring event will take place this Saturday, April 24th, from 9-noon, at Woodrow Wilson Junior High (see attached flyer). Principals and Hiring Managers will conduct interviews at the job fair for professional and auxiliary vacancies.