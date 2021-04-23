Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
CHS Welding Team competes
Dayton ISD Pay Increase and Job Fair Statement

Dayton ISD is excited to announce that we are giving a 5% general pay increase for our employees. This is an effort to recruit and retain our highly effective teachers. The starting salary for the 2021-2022 school year is $55,500. 

Also, our district is hosting an in-person job fair and would like to encourage anyone seeking employment with Dayton ISD to attend our job fair. Our in-person hiring event will take place this Saturday, April 24th, from 9-noon, at Woodrow Wilson Junior High (see attached flyer). Principals and Hiring Managers will conduct interviews at the job fair for professional and auxiliary vacancies.

 

