Lady Panthers stay unbeaten with 4-2 win over Lady Horns Posted in: Sports Liberty's Reese Evans looks to bunt on Tuesday night at home against Hamshire-Fannett. Bailee Slack of Liberty looks in from second base against Hamshire-Fannett at home on Tuesday night. Lady Panthers' starter Brookelyn Taylor on the mound at home on Tuesday night against Hamshire-Fannett. Kamdyn Chandler of Liberty takes a look in from second base against Hamshire-Fannett on Tuesday night at the Lady Panthers Diamond. LIBERTY - The Lady Panthers rode the right arm of sophomore Brookelyn Taylor and three hits by center fielder Bailee ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!