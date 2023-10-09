The Woodlands run over Cleveland 70-7

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians returned home Friday night to Indian Stadium on a five-game skid as they welcomed in The Woodlands. Unfortunately, the Highlanders had other plans and delivered a sixth straight loss to the Indians 70-7.

The Indians took the opening kickoff, which resulted in a bad punt to The Woodlands, and the Highlanders went to work, scoring their first of four opening-quarter touchdowns.

Leading 28-0 at the end of one, The Woodlands received the ball from Cleveland and added more points on the board with 10:53 left in the half; the Highlanders were up 35-0.

The Woodlands dominated the rest of the first half, adding a pair of scores to take a 49-0 lead heading into the locker room.

Following a terrific halftime show by both schools, the Indians tried to regroup and get back in the battle.

The Highlanders took the second-half kick and chipped away at the game clock, which resulted in a big touchdown score, and with 6:05 remaining in the third, it was 56-0.

The Highlanders would score again after a quick possession from Cleveland. The score with 2:12 left in the third was 63-0.

Cleveland would have another possession, and Isaiah Harrison would gain a few yards as the clock rolled down to end the third quarter.

The fourth quarter showed momentum for the Indians as a pass from Reuben Mendez to Dominique Gilkey for a 36-yard pass to gain yards further down the field. The next pass from Reuben Mendez to Isaiah Harrison led to a 15-yard touchdown. The score with 10:14 left saw the Indians down 63-7. This would be the only score in the game for the Indians.

The Woodlands would get possession of the ball but fumbled it back to Cleveland a play later, only to see the Indians turn it back over on an interception.

The Highlanders would then score on the possession to put the final points on the board with 7:25 left; it was a dominating 70-7 lead by The Woodlands.

Both teams swapped possessions the rest of the way, with neither team managing any scores.

The Cleveland Indians remain winless and fall to (0-6, 0-4 District). They will play Conroe Oak Ridge next Thursday night at Woodforest Stadium with the hope of producing a win for their team.