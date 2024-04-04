Hebert Jr. announces run for Mayor of Liberty

John Hebert Jr. is asking the citizens of Liberty for their support in the upcoming Liberty City Mayoral election.

John, 57, is a lifelong city of Liberty resident married to his wife Amy. They together have 3 boys Daniel, wife Kayla and grandson Nolan, David and Christopher. John and his family have strong roots and ties to the city of Liberty and are very invested in keeping Liberty a quality place to live, grow, prosper and most importantly be able to pass this on to our future generations.

John is currently employed by Senergy Petroleum as its operations manager at its location in Liberty. However, most of his experience in business and leadership was obtained as the Vice- President of John J Hebert Distributor Inc working side by side with his father John for over 30 years after completing his bachelor’s degree in general business from Stephen F Austin University in Nacogdoches.

John will bring a unique skill set to the city of Liberty with a solid foundation of experience in business acumen, Leadership, human resources, operational management, award winning customer service and economic development. John offers a broad base of business perspective, leadership and common-sense decision making, coupled with a desire to see his hometown prosper and grow not only for today but hopefully position it for sustained success and growth well into the future.

John has had a number of leadership roles and proven successes both currently in his role as a Liberty City Councilman and in the past that will be beneficial to his work as your next Mayor including 10 years on the Board of Directors for Liberty County Central Appraisal District, President of the Trinity Valley Chapter of the Coastal conservation association, President and vice- president of Liberty Youth baseball association, 19 years and over 3000 hours of law enforcement training as a reserve patrol officer with the Liberty Police Department, Volunteer Fire Fighter for the Liberty Fire Department, member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Parish Council and numerous other times spent assisting other worthy community and charity organizations.

John and his family are asking for your support and most important your vote beginning April 22 for early voting and May 4 election day. Please join us as we hope to make a difference for Liberty.