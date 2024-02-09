Community Calendar

LIBERTY COUNTY CANDIDATES FORUM

Mark your calendars for the 2024 Liberty County Candidates Forum at 6 pm on Tuesday, February 13, at the Dayton Community Center. The event will feature candidates seeking office during the March Primary. The Vindicator and Dayton Chamber of Commerce will host this political discussion, while the Liberty County Republican Women will serve refreshments.

DEC BRONCO SALE

The Dayton enhancement committee is selling 10 more metal Broncos to be placed in the Dayton underpass. We will be selling them until April 30. The Broncos weigh 300 lbs, are 7' by 8', and will last a lifetime. The business or individual who purchases a Bronco will be recognized on a permanent star in the underpass. Please contact Susan Simmons for more information at 713-628-1510

CITIZENS POLICE ACADEMY

The Dayton Police Department is again gearing up for its annual Citizens Police Academy on Tuesday nights from March 19-April 23. The class will run from 6–9 pm. It will provide hands-on interactive training in a comfortable environment on patrol operations, crime scene and evidence collection, traffic stops and more. Registration is due by March 1 and you can get an application at cityofdaytontx.com and for more information, contact Jackie Ennor at 936-258-7621 or email secretary@daytontx.org

STROKE SUPPORT GROUP

PHYSIO will host a monthly Stroke support group beginning Tuesday, February 20, from 6 to 7 pm at 3818 Decker Drive in Baytown. Carolyn Durham, MS, LPC, LBSW, and Brett Balcerak, PT, MPT, every third Tuesday of the month, will lead the support group

Stroke survivors and their caregivers may need help adapting to the changes in their lives. Sharing similar challenges helps survivors learn to live with the changes. Stroke support groups allow stroke survivors to help themselves and other survivors create significant lives after a stroke.

For more information about the Stroke support group or to RSVP, contact PHYSIO at 281.424.7557.

SUPER BOWL BBQ FUNDRAISER

Knights of Peter Claver Council #83 holds its 16th annual Super Bowl Sunday BBQ fundraiser on Feb.11 from 10 am – 1 pm. A slab of ribs costs $40, and a whole chicken is $25. Each purchase comes with two 16 oz side orders of dirty rice and potato salad. Meals must be pre-ordered by Feb.8 by 5 pm. Call Joe Espree at 936-776-6707 to make an order.

ST STEPHEN'S PANCAKE SUPPER

Long ago, strict Christian Lenten rules prohibited the eating of all dairy products, so keen housewives made pancakes to use up the supplies of eggs, milk, butter and other fats. The pancakes could easily be made and cooked in a skillet or on a griddle. Families had stacks of them and pancakes were popular with all.

Well, it is that time of year again when people start to think about what to "give up?" for Lent. Before giving anything up, come and enjoy an all-you-can-eat- supper at the Annual Pancake Supper at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 2041 Trinity Ave., Liberty.

The Episcopal Church Women will use funds from the supper for outreach projects such as assistance to children and families in need who live in Liberty County, camp scholarships and to victims of natural disasters.

ROTARY GUMBO LUNCHEON

The Dayton Rotary Club will hold a fund-raising gumbo luncheon on Friday, February 16, to benefit the scholarship fund and other community efforts. The chicken sausage gumbo will be served at the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church in Dayton at the corner of Cleveland and Houston Streets. They will serve from 10:30 am until 2:30 pm or until they are sold out. Take-outs are available. Tickets are $12.00 and include all-you-can-eat, a dessert, and a drink. Tickets are available from any Dayton Rotary member, or you can just show up and pay at the door. For questions, call Brooks Hiller at 936-258-8040 (Heritage Mortage)

HELTHY HEART FAIR

The Liberty County Health Initiative invites you to the Healthy Heart Fair on Saturday, February 17 from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm at North Main Baptist Church in Liberty. The event will have programming addressing heart health and exercise. It is a free event open to all ages and there will be vendors and prizes, the public is encouraged to wear red.

PRIVATE APPLICATOR TRAINING

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is hosting a Private Applicator Training on February 27, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Liberty County Extension Office at 501 Palmer Avenue. The 3.5-hour training will give participants the needed information to take the private applicator license test, which the Texas Department of Agriculture will administer. The event costs $85, and you need to call 936-334-3230 to RSVP.

Mt. CALVARY CLOTHING DRIVE

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church is taking donations of student-size/style clothes for their annual back-to-school giveaway in July. They no longer give away adult clothes or household items but are returning to their program's original intent. For more information, call 936-346-6244.

COFFEE WITH THE MAYOR

The City of Liberty has Coffee with the Mayor on the third Thursday of the month at 7:30 am in council chambers.

2024 DAYTON FIRE/POLICE MUSEUM CALENDARS

The new 2024 calendars featuring Dayton's Volunteer Fire Department and Police Department have arrived and are available for purchase. Photos included are Frank's Café fire in 1998, the Dayton VFD fleet of firetrucks in the 1950s and 2017, a group photo of firefighters in the 1990s and 2017, and cameo photos. The Price of the calendar is $15, with proceeds going to benefit the future Fire/Police Museum. Two hundred calendars are available, and they are sure to sell out quickly. To reserve yours, contact Mary Ellen Conner at 936-334-4088 or maryeconner@sbcglobal.net or Venmo@MaryE-Conner.

HARDIN ATHLETICS FUNDRAISER

The Hardin Athletic Booster Club is hosting a gun raffle with a winner every week for 52 weeks. Tickets are $50 each, and only 1000 tickets are sold. You must be 21 or over to enter. Tickets can be purchased from any athletic booster club member or the HABC Facebook page. For more information, please email hardinathletic@gmail.com.

COFFEE WITH CLEVELAND MAYOR

Join the Mayor of Cleveland on the first Thursday of each month from 9–10 am for a cup of coffee and one-on-one conversation at The Crossing Coffee Shop at 125 N. San Jacinto Avenue in Cleveland, TX.

POPCORN FRIDAY

The Dayton Chamber of Commerce at 801 S. Cleveland St, Dayton, Texas, is hosting a popcorn Friday every Friday from 9 am – 1 pm Stop by and meet your chamber staff while grabbing some free popcorn.

CONVERSATIONS & BREAKFAST

Pastor Ken Davis from Calvary Baptist Church in Dayton invites everyone to talk to him or pray with him on Friday mornings from 8:30 am to 12 pm at MacDonald's. You bring the conversation, and he buys the breakfast. You are also more than welcome to send him a Facebook message to leave a prayer request for him.

SENIOR LUNCHEON

Every Tuesday-Friday at the Dayton Community Center, a free senior luncheon will be held at the Dayton Community Center 11 am – 12 pm. All are sponsored by Grace Initiative, Dayton's Meals On Wheels. Call 936-258-6630 to sign up for a meal.

YARN CLUB

Every Tuesday, 11:30 am –1 pm, Yarn Club meets at the Dayton Community Center. There will be crocheting, quilting, knitting, cross stitch, embroidery, and just about anything you can think of with yarn! Call a Yarn Club member with questions at 281-385-5398.

INSIDE WALKING

Monday-Thursday, 8 am-4 pm, walk the inside air-conditioned hallway square/track (463 ft/0.088 miles) at the Dayton Community Center, 801 S Cleveland St.

SIT & BE FIT

There will be an indoor Senior Workout Class every Monday and Thursday, 12:30–1:15 pm, at the Dayton Community, 801 S Cleveland St. For more information, call 936-258-6630.

SENIOR BREAKFAST

On the third Monday of every month, a Senior Breakfast will be held at the Dayton Community Center at 10 am. Donations are welcomed. Thrif-tee Food Center will sponsor the breakfast.

SENIOR BINGO

After lunch there will be Senior Bingo on Wednesday and Friday at the Dayton Community Center. It is free for all seniors. For more information, call 936-258-6630 or email communitycenter@daytontx.org.

SENIOR POTLUCK

The Dayton Community Center will host a Senior Potluck in the Senior Center on the third Thursday of every month. Bring a covered dish. For more information, contact 936-258-6630.

DOMINOS

The City of Dayton will host Dominos 42 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 am -12 pm at the Dayton Senior Center. If you are not into "42", then bring some friends. There will be plenty of cards and dominos at the Senior Center. You can start a new group!

Alcohol Chemical Treatment Series

A.C.T.S. is now being offered in Liberty by a trained, program-certified instructor. These classes will satisfy court orders and/or personal growth desires. Mondays at 7 pm at New Life UPC 2510 Jefferson. For additional information, call David Darbonne at 713-502-5685

Encounter the Blessings!

Join us on Sundays at 9 am and Wednesdays at 7 pm to experience the move of God. Children's Church,

Youth and nursery provided. You can meet us at 1610 FM 2830 South in Raywood across from the airport (713-562-4447). It's not church as usual!

HARDIN SENIOR CITIZENS

The Hardin Senior Citizens meet at the Hardin Community Center each week, Tuesday-Friday the center opens at 8:30 am for anyone wanting a little breakfast at no charge or just to swing in to visit. For more information or to reserve your lunch, call 936-298-3107. The Hardin Community Center is located at 414 CR 2010 in Hardin.

DAYTON OLD SCHOOL MUSEUM

The Dayton Old School Museum is open to the public from 10 am – 2 pm on Saturdays. The museum is located at 111 W. Houston St. in Dayton.

Celebrate Recovery

The Family Church in Hardin hosts Celebrate Recovery, a weekly class every Friday at 7 pm. If you know someone who needs this class, please share this information with them. This is a Bible-based recovery program for alcohol, drugs, codependency, anger management, etc. The Family Church is at 9456 HWY 146 N in Hardin, Texas.

Dayton Food Truck Fridays

11 am - 2 pm every Friday at 111 N Church St. in Dayton.

Ames City Council Meeting

As the city's legislative branch of the City of Ames government, the City Council holds open public meetings where local laws, policies, and fundamental decisions are discussed and decided. City Council members are elected at large.

Notice for all public meetings and agendas are posted before the meeting. Minutes are posted after meetings have concluded.

Cleveland Council Meeting

Third Tuesday of each month at 6 pm in the City Hall Council Chambers.

907 E. Houston St. Cleveland, TX 77327

Dayton City Council Meeting

Regular Meetings. 3rd Monday of every month; 6 pm; City Hall Council Chambers 801 S. Cleveland St. Dayton, TX 77535.

Liberty City Council Meeting

All members are elected at large. The regularly called meetings of the Liberty City Council are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 pm. Special called meetings are typically held on the fourth Tuesday of each month; however, meetings may be reached at any time to conduct necessary business.

Plum Grove City Council Meeting

Second Monday of each month

Meetings start at 7:00 pm at City Hall.

Due to special circumstances, the start time and date of the council meeting may be adjusted. Check the Calendar for the actual time and place.