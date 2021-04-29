Haynie receives Lifetime Achievement Award

At the annual Liberty Dayton Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Friday, a local icon received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the community.

Bill Haynie is a local CPA in Liberty and has been in business for 64 years. During that time, he has been an active member of the community. Haynie is 88 years old and still comes to work every day at his business. He was elected as the mayor of Hardin for two terms, 1999-2005 and 2006-2007.