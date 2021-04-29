Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Haynie receives Lifetime Achievement Award

    Bill Haynie happily receives The Liberty Dayton Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award.

At the annual Liberty Dayton Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Friday, a local icon received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the community.

 

Bill Haynie is a local CPA in Liberty and has been in business for 64 years. During that time, he has been an active member of the community. Haynie is 88 years old and still comes to work every day at his business. He was elected as the mayor of Hardin for two terms, 1999-2005 and 2006-2007.

