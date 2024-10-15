Ed Hawthorne

Schuyler Edward Hawthorne, 72, of Anahuac, passed away October 13. He was born in Baytown, Texas and moved to Michigan when he was 15. He met and married the love of his life, Sue, and they lived in Michigan and other states for several years before moving to Texas in 1989.

Ed opened his lawn mower repair shop in 1994 and also began working as an Anahuac ISD groundskeeper in 2010. He retired from Anahuac ISD in 2020, but continued working in the shop that he loved.

Ed served in the U. S. Army from 1972-1974. He was actively involved in his church, Community Christian Fellowship and enjoyed taking his kids and grandkids to the river cabin when they were young. He loved yakking it up when customers would drop by the shop and also enjoyed collecting coins.

Ed loved Christ, His Savior and spoke of Him to anyone who would listen.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Zelda Hawthorne; brothers, Joey Hawthorne and Paul Hawthorne; and sister, Joan Fry.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sue Hawthorne; three daughters – Brandi McFarland and husband Billy of New Caney, Bryn Brashear and husband Bobby of Rye, and Bethany Hawthorne of Tucson, Arizona; his grandchildren – Cristian Sandoval and partner Johana Esparza Carrasaco of Baytown, Gabrielle Sandoval of Anahuac, Evan Hawthorne of Liberty and Connor Brashear of Rye; a great-granddaughter Venus due in December; brother Robert Hawthorne and wife Margaret of Daisetta; and sisters, Jennie Grubbs of Indiana, and Janie Brown, Joanna Dean and Maxine Richards, all of Florida.

A Memorial Service for Ed will be held October 19, 11 a.m. at Community Christian Fellowship in Oak Island. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Community Christian Fellowship Disaster Fund, P. O. Box 1394, Anahuac.